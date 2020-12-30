iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.77

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

