iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.72

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 5304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

