iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.25

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NYSE:EPP)

ISHARES MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore equity markets.

