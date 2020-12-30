iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.48

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 20111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

