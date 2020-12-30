iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.34

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 3546776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,560,000 after buying an additional 407,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2,181.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 377,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after acquiring an additional 342,889 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

