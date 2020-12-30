iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $241.10

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $241.10 and last traded at $240.57, with a volume of 4906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.