iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.72

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.72 and last traded at $89.64, with a volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,896,000 after purchasing an additional 447,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 429,040 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 263.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 210,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 189,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 760,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

