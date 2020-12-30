iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.89

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $86.64, with a volume of 1595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.