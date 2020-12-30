ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.60

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 100030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

ITMPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.