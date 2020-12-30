James H. Graass Sells 10,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.68. 258,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,603. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

