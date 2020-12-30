Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,347 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 129.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $302.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.48.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

