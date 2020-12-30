Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,691 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Smart Sand worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Smart Sand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.