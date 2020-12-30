Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

