Jarrod Longcor Purchases 29,630 Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

