Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Tops $4.41 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Jobchain token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00583674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00157502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00304068 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,768,744,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

