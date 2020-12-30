John Sheldon Peters Sells 5,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 19,200 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Sheldon Peters sold 28,800 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,908,288.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded up $10.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.34. 6,195,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,682. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $137.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.37.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

