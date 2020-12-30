Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

JOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$9.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$18.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

