JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $373,000 Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Univest Financial worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Univest Financial by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univest Financial stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $595.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

