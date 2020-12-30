JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,088.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.