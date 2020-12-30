JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETH shares. BidaskClub raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

