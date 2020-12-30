JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EVBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

