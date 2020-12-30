JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 651,572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.