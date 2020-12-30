JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 66,309 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 479.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

