JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter worth $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 168.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $210,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $568.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

