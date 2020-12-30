Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uncertain macro environment and weak investment patterns among carrier customers due to COVID-19-related supply chain issues remain near-term headwinds for Juniper. Moreover, lower-than-expected business in the Service Provider vertical, along with decline in average selling price of products, are likely to hinder top-line growth. Lower-than-expected demand for non-Junos-based security products add to woes. However, solid momentum in Mist Systems and higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade networks on the back of long-standing partnerships act as significant tailwinds. It has made changes to the go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies to each of its core customer verticals. Juniper is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JNPR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

