Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $4.73. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 789,441 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JE. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,750,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

