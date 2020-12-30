JustBet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. JustBet has a total market cap of $131,794.30 and approximately $51.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00580674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00158223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00305076 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00051167 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

