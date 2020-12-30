JustLiquidity (JUL) One Day Volume Tops $1.41 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for approximately $47.79 or 0.00167857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 71.6% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00131289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00584244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00154910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00308500 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00051330 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,382 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

