Keep4r (KP4R) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $88,668.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $9.18 or 0.00032667 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $653,583.14 and approximately $88,668.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00187057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00583258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00312302 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00052976 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,161 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.