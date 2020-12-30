Kew Media Group Inc. (KEW.TO) (TSE:KEW) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Kew Media Group Inc. (KEW.TO) (TSE:KEW) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 68,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 84,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Kew Media Group Inc. (KEW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KEW)

Kew Media Group Inc operates as a content company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Production and Distribution. It develops, produces, and distributes a range of genres comprising drama, comedy, documentary, crime, home improvement, paranormal, and entertainment. The company also offers fiction and non-fiction content from a range of third-party producers and suppliers.

