Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $38.31 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

In related news, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,000,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

