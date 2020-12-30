Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Down 5.7%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $19.10. 906,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,251,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kirkland’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $261.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 824.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

