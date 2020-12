Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Down 5.7%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $19.10. 906,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,251,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kirkland’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $261.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 824.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

