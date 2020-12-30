Kleros Price Hits $0.11 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $66.80 million and $1.38 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005179 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 205.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,279,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

