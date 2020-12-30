Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNWN opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Know Labs has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

