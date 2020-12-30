Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.36 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $65.36 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00228356 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039715 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,400,846 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.