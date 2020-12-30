Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $242,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 277,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

