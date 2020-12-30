Kryll Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kryll has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $50,102.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00042597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00282011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.42 or 0.02066919 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

