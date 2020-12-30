Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.19

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.19 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 15220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.95.

KUBTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.93). Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

