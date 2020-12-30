LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) were up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 508,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 82,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

