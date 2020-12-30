LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) were up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 508,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 82,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

