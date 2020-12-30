Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.26 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $57.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $231.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $234.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $235.91 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $244.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

