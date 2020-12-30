LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.36 ($63.95).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) alerts:

LXS opened at €63.12 ($74.26) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.75. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.