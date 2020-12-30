LATOKEN (LA) Achieves Market Cap of $13.32 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $13.32 million and $47,985.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00042157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00280894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.87 or 0.02043752 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

