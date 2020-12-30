Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU) Shares Gap Down to $12.99

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $12.20. Leisure Acquisition shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LACQU)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

