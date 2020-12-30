Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Cap of $225,978.35

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $225,978.35 and $2.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00132206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00582364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00155993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051628 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

