Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Trading Up 4.5%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,634,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,013,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of December 11, 2020, it operated 28 dispensaries in Florida.

