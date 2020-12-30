Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Up 5.7%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.91. 1,208,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,542,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,530,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 530,933 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

