Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $30.42

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $29.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 8.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.