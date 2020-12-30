Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $30.42

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $29.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 8.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

