Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post $1.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $75.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $83.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $203.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.34 million to $260.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $3,785,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 134,071 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

