Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $81,951.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00139999 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,982,415 coins and its circulating supply is 20,982,403 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.