LockTrip Hits Market Capitalization of $8.87 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $3,812.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00022706 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001165 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

